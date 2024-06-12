Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 06:18:13

Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher; IT Stocks Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 290 points, or 0.4 percent, at 76,746 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 93 points, or 0.4 percent, at 23,357.

LTIMindtree rose 1.4 percent after inaugurating its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

TCS added 0.7 percent after launching a new Internet of Things (IoT) engineering lab in Ohio, U.S.

Similarly, Wipro climbed 1.2 percent after introducing the Lab45 AI platform, which uses Generative AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies.

HCL Technologies jumped 1.4 percent on bagging a $278 million deal from Germany's largest cooperative primary bank, apoBank.

Reliance Power soared 7 percent after an announcement that the company has achieved debt-free status on a standalone basis.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons rallied 2.6 percent on winning two new orders worth about Rs 1,021 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions soared 7.2 percent after it signed a five-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck Southeast Asia.

Patanjali Foods gained 0.7 percent. The company said it is considering a proposal from Patanjali Ayurved to sell its non-food business to Patanjali Foods.

Der heimische Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag im Minus, während der deutsche Leitindex deutliche Verluste verbucht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

