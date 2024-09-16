|
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher On Fed Rate Cut Hopes
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday amid growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 200 points, or 0.2 percent, at 83,091 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.3 percent, at 25,434.
Adani Power surged 4.3 percent after it won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra for the long term.
Adani Green Energy jumped 4.6 percent after appointing a new CFO.
Hindustan Unilever fell 2.3 percent after receiving a tax demand notice worth Rs. 963 crores.
Dixon Technologies gained 1.3 percent after its arm Padget Electronics signed a pact with ASUS India Private Ltd for the manufacturing of notebooks.
Thermax advanced 1.6 percent after its subsidiary won a repeat order to set up another 300 MW energy project.
Lumax Auto soared nearly 6 percent after acquiring a majority stake in Greenfuel Energy Solutions.
SpiceJet climbed 3.3 percent. Capital market regulator SEBI has exempted Spice Healthcare Pvt from making an open offer to SpiceJet shareholders in relation to acquisition of additional shares in the airline.
PTC India rallied 2.3 percent after ONGC Green agreed to acquire 100 percent stake in PTC Energy.
