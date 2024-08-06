Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Firm Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday as other Asian markets rebounded from their worst rout since 2008, led by Japan.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rose 840 points, or 1.1 percent, to 79,598 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 270 points, or 1.1 percent, at 24,325.

Among the top gainers, Tata Motors, Divis Laboratories, Britannia Industries and Tech Mahindra jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

Adani Enterprises rallied 2.5 percent and Adani Ports climbed 1.2 percent after Gautam Adani outlined a strategic leadership transition, setting the stage for his sons and nephews to steer the conglomerate.

Tata Power advanced 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Bharti Airtel was slightly lower despite more than doubling its Q1 net profit. Marico tumbled 3.7 percent on concerns that it could be impacted by ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

GAIL jumped 2.1 percent and Coal India added 1.2 percent after they entered into a joint venture pact to establish a coal-to-synthetic natural gas project in West Bengal.