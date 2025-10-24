Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Friday amid concerns that soaring crude oil prices on fears of supply disruptions would result in higher input costs for Indian refiners that have been key buyers of discounted Russian crude since 2022.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 30 points at 84,526 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed with a positive bias at 25,897.

Colgate Palmolive tumbled 3.3 percent on reporting a 17 percent decline in its Q2 net profit.

Hindustan Unilever lost nearly 4 percent after posting a 4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26.

Cipla fell 2.6 percent as it signed a deal to sell Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug under a different brand name in the Indian market.

PTC India Financial Services soared 13 percent after Q2 FY26 profit jumped 86 percent year-on-year on strong loan growth and cleaner balance sheet.

Cochin Shipyard rose 1.2 percent and BEML added 1 percent after the Defence Acquisition Council approved procurement proposals worth Rs. 79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Oil India rose about 1 percent and ONGC gained 1.5 percent after crude oil prices surged more than 5 percent overnight.