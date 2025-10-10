Sensex, Nifty Tad Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday despite weak cues from global markets and disappointing earnings results from the likes of TCS and Tata Elxsi.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 282 points, or 0.3 percent, to 82,454 in opening trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,265.

Natco Pharma surged 4 percent after the Delhi High Court upheld an earlier order allowing the company to sell a generic version of Roche's spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug, Risdiplam, in India.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose over 1 percent after reporting 6 percent growth in new business premium for September.

Tata Motors rose half a percent after the demerger of its CV business has become effective from October 1, 2025.

Afcons Infrastructure gained 1 percent on securing a contract worth Rs 576 crore for civil and allied infrastructure works.

Tata Elxsi fell 2 percent after reporting a fourth straight quarter of widening profit fall.

TCS shed 0.6 percent. The IT major posted a modest 1.4 percent profit rise for Q2, unveiled a new AI and data center venture and also announced the acquisition of ListEngage MidCo, LLC for $72.8 million to enhance its Salesforce capabilities.

Jaa Small Finance Bank dropped half a percent and Sammaan Capital declined 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.