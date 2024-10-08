|
08.10.2024 14:12:17
SensiML Partners Efabless To Drive Open-Source Edge AI Innovation By Reducing Complexity And Cost
(RTTNews) - SensiML Corp., a leader in AI software for IoT and a subsidiary of QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK), announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with Efabless, a pioneer in custom semiconductor SoC development.
This partnership makes developing advanced AI-driven solutions accessible by reducing the complexity and cost of designing both hardware and AI models for edge IoT applications.
"By combining our strengths, our combined open-source solution will allow engineers to develop their AI workload and custom SoC in unison, empowering them to innovate and optimize intelligent IoT devices well beyond what is possible with stock hardware and general-purpose AI frameworks," said Chris Rogers, CEO of SensiML.
Together, SensiML and Efabless aim to simplify and accelerate this process by delivering fully open-source, customizable solutions designed to unlock the potential of intelligent IoT devices.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QuickLogic Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu QuickLogic Corp.mehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX gibt etwas nach -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel wenig verändert. In Deutschland sind unterdessen leichte Verluste zu sehen. In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.