SentinelOne Stock Is Down 41% From Its 52-Week High. Time to Buy?

Shares of cybersecurity specialist SentinelOne (NYSE: S) have been under pressure following a mixed first-quarter earnings report. While the company beat expectations, a slight revision to guidance by management appears to have disappointed the market. The stock is now down 41% from its 52-week high.Despite the volatility, investors should not lose sight of the company's positive long-term outlook. There are several reasons to stay bullish on SentinelOne, which continues to deliver industry-leading growth and is on track to reach profitability.Is that enough to make shares of SentinelOne a good addition to your portfolio now? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel