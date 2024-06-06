Seres Therapeutics Signs MoU For Sale Of Its VOWST Assets To Nestle Health Science

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) announced on Thursday that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding or MoU with Nestlé Health Science for the sale of its VOWST assets.

Seres is expected to receive capital infusions, including an initial payment, as part of the pending deal.

Nestlé Health Science will assume complete ownership of the VOWST product through this agreement, with Seres assisting in transitioning VOWST to Nestlé Health Science smoothly and ensuring supply chain continuity with a standard transition service agreement.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the upcoming transaction to fully repay Seres' senior secured debt facility with Oaktree Capital Management and support the advancement of SER-155 and its other developed microbiome product candidates.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized within the next 90 days, subject to final contract negotiations, approval from Seres' shareholders, and meeting other standard conditions.