Service Properties To Sell 114 Hotels, Cuts Dividend; Stock Plunge

(RTTNews) - Service Properties Trust (SVC) Wednesday announced its plan to sell 114 focused service hotels managed by Sonesta International Hotels Corp. with 14,925 keys and a net carrying value of $850 million.

Further, the Board has revised down the per share regular quarterly cash distribution from $0.20 per share or $0.80 per share per year to $0.01 per share or $0.04 per share per year. This will result in an annual savings of $127 million.

SVC said the sale of these hotels will result in savings of around $725 million in capital expenditures, which was forecast to be spent on these hotels over a six-year period. The company expects to sell these hotels in 2025 and use the net sales proceeds to repay debt.

SVC currently owns 187 hotels that are managed by Sonesta under five brands, including 14 hotels that SVC is currently in the process of selling, and the 114 being announced for sale.

Upon completion of the sale in 2025, SVC expects that Sonesta will continue to manage 39 full service hotels, 14 extended stay hotels and 6 select service hotels owned by SVC.

SVC will also continue to own 34 percent of Sonesta.

SVC was trading down by 15.75 percent at $4.01 on the Nasdaq.