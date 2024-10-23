ServiceNow and Snowflake Partner on Zero Copy Integration, Connecting Enterprise-Wide Data to Help Solve Mission-Critical Problems at Scale

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a Zero Copy partnership that connects enterprise-wide data to help solve mission-critical problems at scale. The Zero Copy integration will leverage Snowflake’s powerful enterprise AI platform to allow customers to trigger ServiceNow workflows directly from Snowflake. It will also support integrated, bi-directional Zero Copy data sharing between Snowflake and ServiceNow. By linking data-rich insights with operational actions, customers can increase decision speed and enterprise agility without the need to move data. Snowflake is already powering AI and data experiences for several hundred businesses across financial services, media, public sector, retail and telecom with the Snowflake Connector and will continue to expand on this customer value with the ServiceNow Spoke integration that is coming soon. This Zero Copy partnership will also extend this platform integration, which will further customers' ability to connect, understand, and leverage enterprise data assets for deeper business value.

The new Zero Copy integration will empower enterprises to connect siloed data, optimize workflows, and identify new opportunities for automation—making GenAI experiences better for customers, all while maintaining secure control over data assets. Access to Snowflake Cortex AI predictive and generative models in the AI Data Cloud will enhance ServiceNow workflows with intelligent insights that help organizations speed up decision making. This integration will also enable GenAI experiences to leverage both structured and unstructured data using natural language, allowing users to find answers faster, self-serve insights, and save valuable time.

"Customers rely on ServiceNow to help automate some of the most complex applications and workflows that span the entire enterprise. ServiceNow delivers a single platform that seamlessly integrates people, processes, data, and devices so that customers can act with greater speed and scale,” said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. "Our Zero Copy integration with Snowflake, a leader in enterprise data and AI, paves the way for more effective GenAI and agentic AI workflows, connecting insight to action with fast, bi-directional access to data across both our leading enterprise platforms.”

"Snowflake and ServiceNow are committed to helping customers break down data silos and leverage the power of AI to get actionable insights from business data,” said Christian Kleinerman, executive vice president of Products at Snowflake. "Through our bi-directional Zero Copy data sharing integration, ServiceNow and Snowflake are empowering customers to seamlessly unlock data and AI-driven insights. This is a natural extension of the strong collaboration between our platforms, already powering experiences that deliver meaningful business value to our thousands of mutual customers.”

The partnership will augment the launch of Workflow Data Fabric, which is forging a new generation of AI-fueled productivity for the enterprise. Workflow Data Fabric is an enhanced data integration layer that unifies business and technology data across the enterprise, powering all workflows and AI agents with real-time, secure access to data from any source. Through partnerships with leading AI and data platforms like Snowflake, customers can activate ServiceNow workflows directly within these ecosystems, bridging the gap between insights and action and ensuring they can harness the full potential of their data. The Zero Copy integration will be available soon and will give customers the ability to combine the power of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with the Now Platform to power their business with AI.

Availability

ServiceNow’s Zero Copy integration will be available to limited customers.

Additional Information

Learn how ServiceNow is helping companies connect, understand, and act on data across the enterprise with Workflow Data Fabric.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. Thousands of companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

ServiceNow Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to releasing a new Zero Copy integration. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the partnership or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

