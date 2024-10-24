|
24.10.2024 17:37:12
SGL Carbon Reaffirms FY24 EBITDA Guidance
(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF) Thursday announced that the company continues to expect to achieve its adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 at the lower end of the range of 160 million to 170 million euros.
According to preliminary figures, Group sales of SGL Carbon for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 4.8% year on year to 781.9 million euros, compared to 821.7 million euros last year.
Preliminary adjusted EBITDA, on the other hand, remained at a comparable level to the prior-year period, at 127.6 million euros, compared to 130.0 million euros last year.
Despite the slight sales decline, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% after nine months in 2024, compared to 15.8% last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SGL Carbon SEmehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.24
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX verbucht am Donnerstagnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|SGL Carbon-Aktie sinkt: Längere Durststrecke bei Carbonfasern voraus (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Impairment in the Carbon Fibers business unit. SGL Carbon SE reports preliminary nine-month figures and confirms guidance for the year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
24.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Bilanzielle Wertminderung im Geschäftsbereich Carbon Fibers. SGL Carbon SE berichtet vorläufige Neunmonatszahlen und bestätigt die Jahresprognose 2024 (EQS Group)
|
24.10.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX präsentiert sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)