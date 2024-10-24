SGL Carbon Reaffirms FY24 EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF) Thursday announced that the company continues to expect to achieve its adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 at the lower end of the range of 160 million to 170 million euros.

According to preliminary figures, Group sales of SGL Carbon for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 decreased by 4.8% year on year to 781.9 million euros, compared to 821.7 million euros last year.

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA, on the other hand, remained at a comparable level to the prior-year period, at 127.6 million euros, compared to 130.0 million euros last year.

Despite the slight sales decline, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 16.3% after nine months in 2024, compared to 15.8% last year.