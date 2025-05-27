Royal UNIBREW A-S Aktie

WKN DE: A14R8E / ISIN: DK0060634707

27.05.2025 07:53:12

Share buy-back program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2025 - May 27, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement223,967541.43121,263,067
May 19, 20254,000533,662.134.636
May 20, 20254,000534,632.138.518
May 21, 20253,000539,601.618.811
May 22, 20253,000539,751.619.237
May 23, 20253,000540,631.621.893
Total accumulated under the program240,967541.14130,396,162

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 374,289 shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


