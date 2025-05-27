Royal UNIBREW A-S Aktie
WKN DE: A14R8E / ISIN: DK0060634707
|
27.05.2025 07:53:12
Share buy-back program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 29/2025 - May 27, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|223,967
|541.43
|121,263,067
|May 19, 2025
|4,000
|533,66
|2.134.636
|May 20, 2025
|4,000
|534,63
|2.138.518
|May 21, 2025
|3,000
|539,60
|1.618.811
|May 22, 2025
|3,000
|539,75
|1.619.237
|May 23, 2025
|3,000
|540,63
|1.621.893
|Total accumulated under the program
|240,967
|541.14
|130,396,162
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 374,289 shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
