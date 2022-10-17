SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DTOC, PFDR, OPA, DTRT

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: DTOC)'s merger with American Oncology Network. If you are a Digital Transformation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PFDR)'s merger with Movella, Inc. If you are a Pathfinder shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)'s merger with Asia Innovations Group Limited. If you are a Magnum Opus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRT)'s merger with Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc. If you are a DRT Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

