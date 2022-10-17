|
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DTOC, PFDR, OPA, DTRT
NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders:
Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: DTOC)'s merger with American Oncology Network. If you are a Digital Transformation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PFDR)'s merger with Movella, Inc. If you are a Pathfinder shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)'s merger with Asia Innovations Group Limited. If you are a Magnum Opus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRT)'s merger with Consumer Direct Holdings, Inc. If you are a DRT Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
