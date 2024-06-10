|
10.06.2024 14:50:28
Shattuck Labs' SL-172154 Granted FDA's Orphan Drug Designation For Treatment Of AML
(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) announced on Monday that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to their primary clinical candidate SL-172154 for treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia or AML.
The company also expects to share further data from the Phase 1B dose expansion clinical trial of SL-172154 with azacitidine in frontline higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and TP53m AML patients at a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association 2024 Congress.
Acute Myeloid Leukemia is a form of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow characterized by an overabundance of immature white blood cells.
