Sheerlink™ by RTX - growing with your ambitions

In association with the NAMM show in Anaheim, California (April 13-15, 2023), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced one of the latest key features of the Sheerlink™ wireless solutions: allowing even more flexible and high performing audio system setups.

Radio robustness is key for a well performing wireless system. To accommodate this, Sheerlink already features the patented radio scan, channel selection, and the system synchronization allowing seamless deployment of multiple systems near each other e.g., in a rack mount. In addition, each system now supports flexible and user selectable compromise between number of active transmitter units per receiver (up to 4) and the latency - ranging from below 3ms to 6ms. Thus, being able to build systems ranging from 4 to 16 transmitters or more.

The new flexibility allows the end-user of a product, based on the Sheerlink solution, to expand his/her system as the need arises, while keeping his/her valued performance criteria in focus. So, whether the priority is high number of transmitters and/or low latency, the road is paved with the Sheerlink solution.

"It has been our ambition from early on to make products that are able to grow with the artist’s ambitions, and I definitely consider the latest additions here to be supporting just that,” said Torben Bjerregaard, Director, Product Management at RTX.

Sheerlink product solutions by RTX include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna designs. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production test, and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions - a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands - from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through three business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise, and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

