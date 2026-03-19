Shell Pakistan XD Aktie
ISIN: PK0016701010
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19.03.2026 14:26:08
Shell Issues Qatar Update
(RTTNews) - Shell plc (SHEL, SHELL.AS, R6C0.DE, SHEL.L) stated that the LNG production in Qatar has been shut down since early March. On 18th March, an attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City took place. The Group said situation is under control and Pearl GTL is in a safe state.
Shell plc said it is currently assessing any potential damage to Pearl GTL and working with Qatar Energy and the relevant authorities to understand the damage to the wider Ras Laffan Industrial City facilities.
Shell shares are currently trading at 3,429.04 pence, down 0.94%.
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