11.08.2024 18:30:00

Should Apple Acquire Peloton in 2024? 2 Things Investors Need to Know.

To say that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been struggling mightily would be an understatement. After experiencing monster success during the depths of the pandemic, the business has hit a rough patch, with weak demand, falling sales, and ongoing net losses.To solve these notable issues, it might make sense for Peloton to be acquired, which could potentially get it on a better financial path. And maybe that suitor should be Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the dominant consumer tech juggernaut.Here are two things that investors should know about this speculative deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

