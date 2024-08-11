|
11.08.2024 18:30:00
Should Apple Acquire Peloton in 2024? 2 Things Investors Need to Know.
To say that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been struggling mightily would be an understatement. After experiencing monster success during the depths of the pandemic, the business has hit a rough patch, with weak demand, falling sales, and ongoing net losses.To solve these notable issues, it might make sense for Peloton to be acquired, which could potentially get it on a better financial path. And maybe that suitor should be Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the dominant consumer tech juggernaut.Here are two things that investors should know about this speculative deal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
