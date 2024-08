Should Costco Have Raised Its Annual Membership Fee by More Than $5?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) recently announced a $5 annual price increase to its base membership level. This is the first time the warehouse giant has increased its membership cost since 2017. Given the recent effects of inflation, there's a solid argument to be made that Costco should have done more, and here's what longtime Fool.com contributor and Costco shareholder Risk Munarriz has to say about it.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 23, 2024. The video was published on July 25, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool