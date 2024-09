Should Investors Be Concerned About This Massive Artificial Intelligence (AI) News?

Snowflake's (NYSE: SNOW) CFO dropped some massive news recently, saying the company won't buy any more GPUs for artificial intelligence until they see revenue materialize. This could pour cold water on the growth projections many investors have put on AI stocks, which Travis Hoium shows in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 16, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 16, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool