Should Investors Get Sweet on Hershey Stock?

Owning shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has been a bitter taste in recent months. Rising cocoa prices and less appetite for chocolate left the stock rangebound, and the stock's price is down slightly from year-ago levels.Nonetheless, consumption patterns can go in cycles, and the stock's P/E ratio is near multiyear lows. Does that mean investors should look at Hershey as a buying opportunity?Products such as the Hershey 's Milk Chocolate Bar and Hershey's Kisses have made the company a mainstay of the American consumer industry for more than 125 years. As a food stock that has traded since 1927, its approximately 90 brands built wealth for many generations of investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool