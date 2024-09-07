|
07.09.2024 11:15:00
Should Investors Get Sweet on Hershey Stock?
Owning shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has been a bitter taste in recent months. Rising cocoa prices and less appetite for chocolate left the stock rangebound, and the stock's price is down slightly from year-ago levels.Nonetheless, consumption patterns can go in cycles, and the stock's P/E ratio is near multiyear lows. Does that mean investors should look at Hershey as a buying opportunity?Products such as the Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar and Hershey's Kisses have made the company a mainstay of the American consumer industry for more than 125 years. As a food stock that has traded since 1927, its approximately 90 brands built wealth for many generations of investors.
