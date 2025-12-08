Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

08.12.2025 06:00:00

Should Investors Give Intel Stock Another Look After Its AI Strategy Reset?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a boon for many businesses, but not Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). The tech veteran should have been able to benefit, as many other companies in the semiconductor industry have done, including rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.However, Intel's history of product delays, failed projects, and missed opportunities, such as recognizing society's shift toward mobile devices, left the semiconductor giant behind. But after Lip-Bu Tan took over the CEO role in March, the company has performed a strategy reset and is slowly bouncing back.This can be seen in Intel stock's abrupt about-face from a 52-week low of $17.67 in April to a high of $44.02 by December. Does this suggest now is the time to buy shares? Let's dig into the company to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
