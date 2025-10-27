AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
|
27.10.2025 14:08:00
Should You Buy AGNC Investment While It's Below $10?
Wall Street is an interesting place, with investors often willing to pay far more for a company than fundamentals suggest it's worth. With most companies, the value of the business is a bit subjective. That's not the case with AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). That's why, with the stock trading around $10 a share, the company has been selling new shares at a rapid clip. Here's why you might want to hold off buying until the stock is well below $10.AGNC Investment is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). This is a niche of the overall REIT sector, and it's a fairly complicated one. Unlike a property-owning REIT, which simply buys a building and rents it out, AGNC Investment buys mortgages that have been pooled together into bond-like securities. You could buy a rental property like a traditional REIT, but you probably couldn't do what AGNC does.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AGNC Investment Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th 7 3-4 % Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.