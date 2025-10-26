Applied Aktie
Should You Buy Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Right Now?
With Applied Digital's (NASDAQ: APLD) stock having surged 326% so far this year as of market close Oct. 21, does it make sense to invest in it now? I think the answer can be yes for some of us -- but not for all.After all, each of us is in a different situation, with different investing horizons and risk tolerances. And the stock doesn't exactly look cheap. Its price-to-sales ratio was around 5 in 2024, and now it's 45.What Applied Digital does will explain why its stock has seen such demand from investors, driving up its share price. It's in the business of designing, building, and even operating data centers "for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads." Between AI, cloud computing, and other technologies, data centers are booming. Research from McKinsey suggests that demand for data center capacity could more than triple worldwide by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
