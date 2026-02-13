Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
13.02.2026 16:05:00
Should You Buy Archer Aviation While It's Below $10?
One of the most popular non-artificial intelligence (AI) stocks among growth investors is Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Archer manufactures electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). Basically, the company is trying to upend the mobility industry through the introduction of electric air taxis.As of this writing, shares of Archer trade at "just" $7. Let's dig into the company's addressable market and assess what makes the stock so intriguing to investors. From there, we'll take a look at Archer's valuation profile to help assess if the stock is a no-brainer buy right now.Image source: Archer Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
