|
14.09.2024 12:06:00
Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway While It's Below $450?
Long-term Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investors are incredibly happy. For decades, this one stock has consistently beaten the market. Since its inception, its average annual returns have been about 20% -- roughly double the performance of the S&P 500.But is Berkshire stock still a buy today? If you want to set your portfolio up for success, keep reading.For years, Berkshire's chief executive officer, legendary investor Warren Buffett, described book value as a reasonable way to value the company. After all, the company was essentially a vast and complex conglomeration of disparate assets. By looking at the company's price-to-book ratio, you could see how the market was valuing these assets, in a very rough way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!