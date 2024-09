Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway While It's Below $450?

Long-term Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investors are incredibly happy. For decades, this one stock has consistently beaten the market. Since its inception, its average annual returns have been about 20% -- roughly double the performance of the S&P 500.But is Berkshire stock still a buy today? If you want to set your portfolio up for success, keep reading.For years, Berkshire's chief executive officer, legendary investor Warren Buffett, described book value as a reasonable way to value the company. After all, the company was essentially a vast and complex conglomeration of disparate assets. By looking at the company's price-to-book ratio, you could see how the market was valuing these assets, in a very rough way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool