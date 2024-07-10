|
Should You Buy Broadcom Stock Ahead of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split? Here's What History Shows.
On June 12, in conjunction with the results of its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended May 5), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced plans to initiate a 10-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record as of Thursday, July 11, will receive nine additional shares for each share of common stock they own. The split will be conducted after the market close on Friday, July 12, and the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, July 15.Shareholders were clearly excited about the upcoming stock split. Broadcom stock has gained 17% in the roughly four weeks since the announcement, bringing its total ascent to 102% over the past year.After gains of that magnitude, investors are left pondering the quintessential investing question: Is Broadcom a buy ahead of its highly anticipated stock split? Let's see what lessons we can glean from history.
