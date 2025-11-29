Cameco Aktie
Should You Buy Cameco While It's Below $90?
It's been quite an exciting ride for investors in Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), who have seen the stock rise 63% this year and more than 251% over the past three years. As the world once again embraces nuclear energy, Cameco is one uranium company that stands to benefit.The U.S. government is making an effort to "unleash American energy." It's investing heavily in nuclear infrastructure and streamlining the approval process to meet the country's soaring energy demands.Cameco's stock has recently pulled back from its 52-week high and is now 24% below that level, trading under $90. With nuclear energy having a revival, is the stock a smart buy at this price? Let's examine the company and its long-term opportunities to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
