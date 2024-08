Should You Buy Datadog Stock Before Aug. 8?

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have struggled to find a direction in recent months, down about 5% since the start of the year. While this cloud-monitoring leader continues to generate profitable growth, a high bar of expectations and a lofty valuation premium have kept the market looking for a bit more meat on the bones.These themes will likely be a focus for the company's upcoming second-quarter earnings report set to be released on Aug. 8. Should investors buy shares of Datadog now or leave this stock sitting at the kennel? Let's discuss what to expect from the report.Datadog is benefiting as organizations shift their operations to the cloud and adopt a digital-first strategy. The company's platform helps businesses monitor and secure their IT infrastructure and application stack with real-time analytics. The emergence of next-generation technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) has added to the complexity organizations are facing and which the Datadog platform works to simplify.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool