Should You Buy DexCom Stock After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?

When a stock falls over a cliff after earnings, it can put investors into an unnerving situation: Should you average down, or simply get out of the stock entirely? It's not always an easy question to answer, especially since the markets can sometimes overreact to a bad quarter.Diabetes specialist DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) saw its stock fall by over 40% just with the release of its latest earnings numbers. The sell-off might have you believe that the business is broken, or at least that it's in deep trouble. But is that really the case?Let's take a look at whether DexCom is a stock to avoid or it's a good time to add it to your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool