Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
27.10.2025 14:44:00
Should You Buy Joby Aviation Stock While It's Below $16?
The future of aviation is finally here. At least, that is what Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and other companies attempting to develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles believe. Joby wants to disrupt traditional urban transportation by building and deploying a fleet of electric air taxis, and it thinks its currently unnamed vehicle will bring intracity air travel to the masses.Investors have eaten up this story. Joby's stock has gained 152% over the last 12 months, bringing the company's market cap to $14 billion, even though it is generating no revenue. Should you invest in this eVTOL upstart while its stock price is still below $16? Or is this an overhyped growth story that will come back to bite any shareholder who buys today?Thanks to innovations in design and major improvements in electric battery efficiency, Joby and other eVTOL companies have been able to develop working electric air taxis. Joby's version has flown many times, although it is still not fully certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
