Nextdoor Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7AQ / ISIN: US65345M1080
|
17.12.2025 06:00:00
Should You Buy Nextdoor Stock for Less Than $3?
When it comes to notable investors, names like Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman, and Stanley Druckenmiller often surface first. And when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, or Meta Platforms are usually top-of-mind for investors. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Buffett, Ackman, and Druckenmiller all hold positions of some combination in these "Magnificent Seven" stocks.Every so often, however, someone outside of Wall Street's most famous titans emerges with a "next big thing" type of proclamation and sends shockwaves throughout the market. Enter Eric Jackson, the founder of investment firm EMJ Capital.If you've never heard of Jackson, you're not alone. Recently, the hedge fund manager revealed that he thinks Nextdoor (NYSE: NXDR) stock is headed to $374 -- implying more than 15,500% upside from its current price of $2.39. The reason? AI, of course.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
