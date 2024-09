Should You Buy Nio Stock While It's Still Below Its IPO Price?

Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock surged 14% on Sept. 5 after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its second-quarter report. Its revenue rose 99% year over year to 17.45 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) but missed analysts' estimates by $40 million. It narrowed its adjusted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) from 3.28 yuan to 2.21 yuan ($0.30), which matched the consensus forecast.Nio didn't hit a home run, but its soaring deliveries, rising vehicle margins, and rosy guidance suggested it was reaching an inflection point. Should investors buy this oft-overlooked EV stock while it still trades more than 20% below its IPO price?Image source: Nio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool