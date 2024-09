Should You Buy NuScale Power While It's Below $10?

Energy demand is set to explode over the next few decades, driven by growing populations, developing emerging market economies, and the widespread integration of artificial intelligence. In response to carbon reduction goals, companies are undertaking intriguing projects to address the escalating energy demand.Small modular reactors (SMRs) are an exciting technological advancement in nuclear power generation that could revolutionize how we use nuclear energy. SMRs are flexible and adaptable and could provide energy to remote areas, industrial plants, or data centers that power artificial intelligence. They also offer potentially lower upfront costs and the efficiency of nuclear power, and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is one company developing this technology.NuScale surged 443% from early March through mid-July, when it peaked at nearly $17 per share, but has since fallen over 54%. With the stock trading below $10 per share, is now the time to invest in the energy company?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool