07.10.2024 15:30:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock As Its AI Summit Gets Underway? History Says This Will Happen.
Artificial intelligence (AI) leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to host its 2024 AI Summit starting Oct. 7. The event will bring together leaders from across the industry to see and hear from some of the foremost minds in AI. It's a chance to catch a peek at the future of this potentially revolutionary technology.With such a big event upcoming, you might be asking yourself: Should I invest in Nvidia now? History may give us a clue. Let's take a closer look at the company.There was a time when Nvidia and its longtime rival, Advanced Micro Devices, were neck and neck in their battle to control the gaming market. By and large, there was parity between both of the company's income statements. That's changed. After AI hit an inflection point in late 2022, Nvidia is dominating AMD, earning more in profits than AMD does in total revenue. Take a look at this chart, which shows just how monumental the recent shift has been.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
