Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
03.12.2025 10:51:00
Should You Buy Robinhood Stock After Its Recent Correction? The Answer Might Surprise You
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock is still up by an eye-popping 225% year to date, but it's also in the midst of a correction, having sunk by about 20% from the peak it hit in October. The company operates a commission-free investing platform that is popular among younger investors who want to trade stocks, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies.In addition, in August, the company signed an agreement with Kalshi to bring sports prediction markets to the platform, giving it a whole new revenue stream. The deal got Wall Street talking, adding fuel to the rally in Robinhood stock.Despite some of the tailwinds in Robinhood's business, the majority of its revenue still comes from clients engaging in risky trading practices, which history suggests aren't sustainable. Further, the stock is trading at a sky-high valuation that could limit its upside from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.25
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)