Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
20.11.2025 01:44:50
Should You Buy Robinhood While It's Below $120?
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has quickly become one of the most popular apps for buying and selling stocks and cryptocurrencies. Over the past three years, its share price has soared 1,100%.Those gains have come from a combination of business growth and market optimism. But with its share price soaring over the past few years and some investors increasingly concerned that some pockets of the market -- like artificial intelligence (AI) -- are riding too high, is now the right time to buy Robinhood? Here's why it might be better to hold off on buying shares of the company while its stock is under $120.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
