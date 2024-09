Should You Buy SentinelOne Stock Instead of CrowdStrike?

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) released its latest earnings report on Aug. 27. In its fiscal 2025 second quarter, which ended on July 31, the AI-driven cybersecurity company's revenue rose 33% year over year to $198.9 million and exceeded analysts' estimates by $1.5 million. Its adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share also topped the consensus forecast of a breakeven result -- a big improvement from its adjusted loss of $0.23 per share a year ago.Those headline numbers were impressive, but SentinelOne's stock remains more than 30% below its IPO price of $35 from June 2021. Should investors buy this oft-overlooked cybersecurity stock instead of larger competitor CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), which inadvertently triggered a major global IT outage with a software update in July.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool