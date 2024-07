Should You Buy Starbucks Stock While It's Down 41% From Its All-Time High?

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have poured a grande-size dose of disappointment, down more than 41% from their all-time high nearly three years ago.The coffeehouse leader has struggled to navigate a sales slowdown amid shifting consumer spending, leading the market to question whether the days of caffeine-fueled high growth are over.At the same time , it's hard to bet against this industry leader, supported by its globally recognized brand. The current volatility and poor market sentiment could offer investors an opportunity to pick up shares of a great company at a discount.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool