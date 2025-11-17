Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.11.2025 15:10:00
Should You Buy the Dip in AI Stocks? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have fueled the S&P 500's gains over the past two years, and this movement has continued into 2025, with the index heading for yet another double-digit increase. But, in recent weeks, investors have started to hesitate before buying AI stocks -- and have even shied away from them after excellent earnings reports. For example, Palantir Technologies announced surging revenue and demand, yet the stock tumbled after the report.And other big tech names, from Oracle to Nvidia, have seen their shares flounder or even drop since the start of the month. The problem? Some investors, seeing companies aggressively invest in ramping up cloud infrastructure, worry they're spending too heavily -- and won't benefit as much as expected down the road. On top of this, investors also have been looking at soaring valuations with a critical eye -- and wondering if an AI bubble may be developing.Still, earnings reports have painted a much brighter picture, with the world's biggest tech companies and AI leaders reporting solid revenue growth as well as high demand. So, should you buy the dip in AI stocks? Top tech analyst Dan Ives thinks so. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
