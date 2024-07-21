|
21.07.2024 14:15:00
Should You Buy the Third-Highest Yielding Stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is known for its 30 blue chip components that act as representatives of the broader market. All but two components (Amazon and Boeing) pay dividends -- but many of these stocks have low yields.With a 4.2% yield, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the third-highest yielding stock in the Dow. Here's why Chevron is a well-rounded company with a path toward growing its payout for years to come -- making it a good addition to investors' portfolios.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
