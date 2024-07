Should You Buy Ultra-High-Yield AGNC Investment While It's Below $10?

A big dividend yield can blind even the most conservative income investor to the risks of buying a particular company's shares. That's the risk today with AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). This mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) has an ultra-high yield that's over 14%!But that's where the good news stops. Income investors should tread very carefully. Here's why.AGNC Investment is a REIT, but it isn't a traditional property-owning REIT. It buys mortgages that have been pooled into bond-like securities. Even though it is a REIT, comparing it to a property-owning REIT would be like comparing apples to oranges. Sure, they're both fruits, but they are fundamentally different in a huge number of ways.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool