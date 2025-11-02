Viking Holdings Aktie

Viking Holdings

WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010

02.11.2025 15:20:00

Should You Buy Viking Therapeutics Before Nov. 5?

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) leaped onto center stage early last year when it announced promising news about a candidate addressing an area of soaring demand: weight loss. The biotech then said its weight loss candidate, VK2735, met the goals of its phase 2 study. Investors realized it would be continuing into later-stage trials -- and the stock price surged more than 120% in one trading session.Viking remains on track, with the injectable candidate in phase 3 trials and an oral version now in phase 2. As for the stock price, it lost momentum and fell 47% over the past year. But in recent times, the positive momentum has gained some ground. The shares have climbed about 16% over the past three months.Now, heading into the first week of November, Viking faces a couple of potential catalysts. Should you buy the stock before Nov. 5 to possibly benefit? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
