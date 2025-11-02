Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
|
02.11.2025 15:20:00
Should You Buy Viking Therapeutics Before Nov. 5?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) leaped onto center stage early last year when it announced promising news about a candidate addressing an area of soaring demand: weight loss. The biotech then said its weight loss candidate, VK2735, met the goals of its phase 2 study. Investors realized it would be continuing into later-stage trials -- and the stock price surged more than 120% in one trading session.Viking remains on track, with the injectable candidate in phase 3 trials and an oral version now in phase 2. As for the stock price, it lost momentum and fell 47% over the past year. But in recent times, the positive momentum has gained some ground. The shares have climbed about 16% over the past three months.Now, heading into the first week of November, Viking faces a couple of potential catalysts. Should you buy the stock before Nov. 5 to possibly benefit? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.08.25
|Ausblick: Viking legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.05.25
|Ausblick: Viking legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|12,64
|0,28%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|60,85
|0,78%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|32,85
|-0,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost ziehen an
An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Montag nach oben.