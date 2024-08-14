|
14.08.2024 12:12:00
Should You Buy XRP (Ripple) Right Now With $100 and Hold Through 2024 and Beyond?
Like its digital asset peers, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has had a wild journey up to this point. The Ripple network's native token has had periods of monster price run-ups and dips in the past several years. But it currently trades 78% off its all-time high from January 2018.As of this writing, Ripple has the world's seventh most valuable blockchain, worth just over $32 billion. But is it a smart idea to buy XRP right now with $100 and hold it through 2024 and beyond?To be quite frank, the vast majority of cryptocurrencies out there are utterly useless, and many are even scams. Lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to regulate the quickly evolving industry. But that doesn't stop people from creating new tokens all the time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!