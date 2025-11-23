AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
23.11.2025 02:15:00
Should You Forget AGNC Investment and Buy Starwood Property Trust Instead?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) currently offers a big-time income stream. The real estate investment trust (REIT) boasts a dividend yield of more than 14%. That's 10 times higher than the S&P 500's 1.2% yield. However, it's not the only high-yielding REIT that's enticing. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) yields nearly 11% these days. The company has a more diversified portfolio and a longer track record of making consistent dividend payments. Here's why more risk-averse income investors might want to forget AGNC Investment and buy Starwood instead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
