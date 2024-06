Should You Invest in Chipotle Mexican Grill Before Its Stock Split?

One stock that has arguably been overdue for a stock split is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). Trading at roughly $3,089 per share, its price tag is among the highest you'll find in the S&P 500. While it can be difficult to predict if and when a company will split its shares, it's a move that can make sense when a share price reaches this level. At a lower price point, investors don't need to buy fractional shares, and thus, it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. Chipotle's upcoming stock split is on a 50-for-1 basis, which will bring the stock price down to around $61. The stock will trade on a post-split basis on June 26, and it will be the first time the company has split its shares in its 30-year history. Should you invest in Chipotle before the stock split?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel