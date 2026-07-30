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30.07.2026 16:30:00
Should You Keep Investing When Inflation Is Elevated? The Answer Is Simpler Than You Might Think.
Investors continue to pay close attention to artificial intelligence. This remains the hottest topic in the economy and markets.However, inflation remains a stubborn issue that investors can't ignore. In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.5% year over year. That gain was driven by higher prices for food, shelter, and energy. Inflation is well ahead of the Federal Reserve's official long-term target of 2%.Should investors keep buying stocks when we still have above-normal inflation?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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