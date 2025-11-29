Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Aktie
Shuttle Pharma Appoints Christopher Cooper As Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - In the SEC filing, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) announced on Friday that Timothy Lorber has resigned as Chief Financial Officer on November 21, 2025.
Christopher Cooper, who currently serves as Interim Chief Executive Officer, assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, the company specified.
The company noted that it conducts a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.
