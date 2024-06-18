Shuttle Pharma Appoints Timothy Lorber To Succeed Vander Hoek As CFO

(RTTNews) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) announced the appointment of Timothy Lorber as the Company Chief Financial Officer or CFO.

CFO Vander Hoek, who also serves as Vice President, Regulatory, will be transitioning out of his role as CFO and will assume the Vice President, Regulatory position on a full-time basis.

Lorber will initially serve as the Company's part-time CFO until September 9, and, effective September 10, 2024, he will assume the role of full-time CFO of the Company and Hoek will become the full-time Vice President, Regulatory.

Lorber is a CPA with more than 40 years of professional finance experience, including 15 years with Legg Mason, Inc., where he served as a Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer until its sale in 2020.

More recently, Lorber has served in leadership roles with several privately held businesses, overseeing finance, IT and HR functions. Prior to Legg Mason, Lorber served as Internal Audit Director of Freddie Mac and has also worked for several international public accounting firms.