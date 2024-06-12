12.06.2024 06:30:13

Siegfried to acquire an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US) to strengthen its Drug Substances service offering

Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Siegfried to acquire an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US) to strengthen its Drug Substances service offering

12-Jun-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Siegfried to acquire a CDMO specialized in early-phase development and manufacturing services in Grafton, Wisconsin (US)
  • The new site is set to strengthen Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geography
  • Siegfried will further develop the site into its North American Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services, to generate attractive growth opportunities

 

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), has signed binding agreements with Curia Global for the acquisition of an early-phase CDMO site in Grafton, Wisconsin (US).

 

The new site, which specializes in early-phase development and manufacturing services with an experienced team of more than 80 employees, is set to strengthen Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geographical coverage. Siegfried intends to develop the site into a best-in-class hub for early-phase CDMO services for its global customer base, including services for projects with highly potent APIs. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by July 1, 2024.

 

Reto Suter, CEO ad interim and CFO of Siegfried, commented: "With this acquisition, we enhance our offering with early-stage development services for Drug Substances and become even more relevant and attractive to our customers. Siegfried now offers an integrated range of services from early-stage development to commercial production of APIs through to the manufacturing of fully formulated Drug Products. This transaction will generate attractive opportunities and will further accelerate our growth story."

 

The acquisition will strengthen Siegfried's position in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, and enables Siegfried to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances. This further expands Siegfried's offering, particularly for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The focus on early-phase CDMO services will further strengthen Siegfried's Drug Substance pipeline by capturing additional attractive opportunities in their early stage, creating significant growth opportunities in the future.

 

The acquisition is financed from existing funds. The outlook for 2024 and the mid-term financial targets remain unchanged.

  

Analyst Call

Siegfried will host an analyst call on June 12 at 10:00 am CEST. To participate in the analyst call, please follow the dial-in information below.

Analyst Call presentation (PDF)

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 359 199 908 234

Passcode: iCWXMQ

 

Dial in by phone

+41 43 216 37 72,,740164912# Switzerland, Zurich/Zürich/Zurigo

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 740 164 912#

Further Information

Media release on website

Contact

  
   
Financial Analysts: Media:
Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli
Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
   
   

Siegfried Holding AG

Untere Bruehlstrasse 4

CH-4800 Zofingen

 

  

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.

expect more
 

Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen, Switzerland

+41 62 746 11 11
info@siegfried.ch
www.siegfried.ch
 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Siegfried AG
Untere Brühlstrasse 4
4800 Zofingen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 62 746 11 11
E-mail: info@siegfried.ch
Internet: https://www.siegfried.ch
ISIN: CH0014284498
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1915639

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1915639  12-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915639&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siegfried AG (N)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Siegfried AG (N)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siegfried AG (N) 305,50 -3,02% Siegfried AG (N)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich stärker. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen