Siegfried to acquire an early-phase CDMO in Wisconsin (US) to strengthen its Drug Substances service offering

Siegfried to acquire a CDMO specialized in early-phase development and manufacturing services in Grafton, Wisconsin (US)

The new site is set to strengthen Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geography

Siegfried will further develop the site into its North American Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services, to generate attractive growth opportunities Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry headquartered in Zofingen (Switzerland), has signed binding agreements with Curia Global for the acquisition of an early-phase CDMO site in Grafton, Wisconsin (US). The new site, which specializes in early-phase development and manufacturing services with an experienced team of more than 80 employees, is set to strengthen Siegfried's customer offering for Drug Substances in terms of capabilities and geographical coverage. Siegfried intends to develop the site into a best-in-class hub for early-phase CDMO services for its global customer base, including services for projects with highly potent APIs. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by July 1, 2024. Reto Suter, CEO ad interim and CFO of Siegfried, commented: "With this acquisition, we enhance our offering with early-stage development services for Drug Substances and become even more relevant and attractive to our customers. Siegfried now offers an integrated range of services from early-stage development to commercial production of APIs through to the manufacturing of fully formulated Drug Products. This transaction will generate attractive opportunities and will further accelerate our growth story." The acquisition will strengthen Siegfried's position in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market, and enables Siegfried to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances. This further expands Siegfried's offering, particularly for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies. The focus on early-phase CDMO services will further strengthen Siegfried's Drug Substance pipeline by capturing additional attractive opportunities in their early stage, creating significant growth opportunities in the future. The acquisition is financed from existing funds. The outlook for 2024 and the mid-term financial targets remain unchanged. Media Release English version (PDF) Media Release German version (PDF) Analyst Call Siegfried will host an analyst call on June 12 at 10:00 am CEST. To participate in the analyst call, please follow the dial-in information below. Analyst Call presentation (PDF) Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 359 199 908 234 Passcode: iCWXMQ Dial in by phone +41 43 216 37 72,,740164912# Switzerland, Zurich/Zürich/Zurigo Find a local number Phone conference ID: 740 164 912# Further Information Media release on website Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen About Siegfried The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.

