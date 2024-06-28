|
28.06.2024 17:31:24
Sierra Metals to trade on Lima exchange, names new CFO
Canadian base and precious metals miner Sierra Metals (TSX: SM) (OTCQX: SMTSF) is set to begin trading on the Lima Stock Exchange under the symbol SMT, the company announced on Friday.Ernesto Balarezo, CEO of Sierra Metals, said the new listing allows the company to increase its investor exposure and liquidity potential by accessing the Nuam Exchange, which is an agreement among the Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian markets.The company currently operates the Yauricocha polymetallic mine in Peru that produced over 40,000 lb. of copper-equivalent at an all-in sustaining cost of $3.56/lb. last year. Recently, Sierra Metals updated the Yauricocha mineral reserves to 6.4 million tonnes at 1.02% copper, 1.83% zinc, 34.43 g/t silver, 0.36 g/t gold and 0.43% lead.New CFOIn addition to the Peruvian listing, the miner has also announced the appointment of Jean Pierre Fort as chief financial officer, effective July 1, 2024. He will succeed Jose Fernandez-Baca, who is retiring from the company.Fort brings more than a decade of financial and operational experience as incoming CFO. He joined Sierra Metals in 2023 as head of business development and corporate finance. Previously, he was CFO and head of corporate development at Silver Mountain Resources, where he led its successful initial public offering.Prior to that, he served as an associate in the mining and metals investment banking team at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto, and worked in finance, investor relations and supply chain operations at Volcan Compañia Minera, a Peruvian-based precious and base metals producer.“We are delighted to welcome Jean Pierre to the executive management team at Sierra Metals. Jean Pierre brings senior financial and capital markets expertise to the role, complemented by mining industry experience in both base and precious metals,” Balarezo stated in a press release.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sierra Income Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Sierra Income Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|38,80
|-0,59%
|Sierra Metals Inc
|0,53
|-2,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.